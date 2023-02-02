STAR WARS: VISIONS: Disney+ And Lucasfilm Announce Animators And Release Date For Volume 2

Arguably one of the best things that Disney+, Star Wars and Lucasfilm released last year was Star Wars: Visions.

The collection of short films created by animation studios in Japan offered a staggering variety of animation styles and stories which again showed fans of Star Wars there were endless possibilities when it came to the SWU.

Today Disney+ and Lucasfilm have announced nine new shorts for the second volume which will air on the best day of the year, May the 4th. This time, Visions is going worldwide, tapping into the creative juices of animation studios in Spain, Ireland, Chile, the UK, South Korea, South Africa and the U.S.

Included in the announcement is the list of all nine directors, their backgrounds and which studios are involved in this new volume. There are no details on what each short is about but that hardly matters, does it? If this new volume of shorts replicates the success of the first volume it will be a rousing success.

True story. I was so taken with the series that in an act of subterfuge I used a network of friends and friends of friends to order the Funko Pop Target exclusive set of The Ronin and B5-56 out of the U.S. to smuggle up here in Canada. It's still sitting at someone else's home in the suburbs outside of Toronto, in safe keeping, months later.

I never said I was a good friend.