EXTRAPOLATIONS Trailer: It's Too Hot to Hate

Attention must be paid.

Apple TV+ is the home of swell comic series, like Ted Lasso, sure, but it's also become home for smart stories told in the future, like Hello Tomorrow!, which is on my mind since I just reviewed it. Looking beyond this week, creator Scott Z. Burns (Contagion, 2011; The Report, 2019) has turned his keen eye to dramatizing another important issue confronting mankind: climate control.

Frankly, it sounds ridiculous to try and dramatize climate control, but his new show, Extrapolations, looks to be making a compelling case for paying attention and doing something about it. Based on Burns' past sterling work, I'm expecting a provocative series.

Here's the official verbiage:

"Extrapolations is a bracing limited series that introduces a near future where the chaotic effects of climate change have become embedded into our everyday lives.

"Eight interwoven stories about love, work, faith and family from across the globe will explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population. Every story is different, but the fight for our future is universal.

"Are we brave enough to become the solution to our own undoing before it's too late?"

Extrapolations will make its global premiere on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on Friday, March 17, 2023, followed by one new episode every Friday through April 21, 2023.

The series stars (in order of appearance) Yara Shahidi, Kit Harington, Daveed Diggs, Matthew Rhys, Heather Graham, Sienna Miller, Tahar Rahim, Meryl Streep, David Schwimmer, Neska Rose, Judd Hirsch, Cherry Jones, Edward Norton, Michael Gandolfini, Indira Varma, Diane Lane, Adarsh Gourav, Gaz Choudhry, Keri Russell, Gemma Chan, Marion Cotillard, Forest Whitaker, Hari Nef, Eiza González, Tobey Maguire, Ben Harper, Murray Bartlett and MaameYaa Boafo.

Watch the trailer below. Mark your calendars accordingly. And maybe you won't have to kiss your loved ones goodbye.

