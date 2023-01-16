THE STALKING FIELDS Exclusive Clip: We Have to Stick Together!

We have an exclusive clip from the survival thriller The Stalking Fields to share with you this morning. The movie was written by and starred Sean Crampton and Jordan Wiseley.

A group of civilians run for their freedom when they find themselves caught in the middle of a Black Ops program designed to cure PTSD.

They made The Stalking Fields to talk about the ramifications of PTSD on veterans and their families. Crampton and Wiseley both grew up in military families and their film was directed by an Army veteran, Ric Maddox.

Gravitas Ventures will release The Stalking Fields on digital platforms tomorrow, Tuesday January 17th.