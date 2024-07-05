Fantasia 2024: Who Wears Short Shorts? We Wear Short Shorts! Wait. What? Shorts Programs Revealed

Ah shorts. Little bit and bites, snippets of genius, hunks of horror, stabs of action, and blips of wonder. They're just the perfect size for quick cinemantic digestion.

When Fantasia announced the final wave of feature film titles for this year's festival they also mentioned that there would be over 200 short films and episodes in the program. Two Hundred and Five! We counted.

There are numerous shorts blocks plugged into the program this year (Born of Women and Small Gauge Trauma have been perenial favorites), shorts are often paired with feature films and episodic series are finding more and more block of times for themselves each year. Personally, I'm psyched that episodic blocks EVOL and Lantern Blade are playing during my time at the festival.

Ah, and we never forget that our own Izzy Lee has a new short playing at the festival this year. Their short, Dark Signals, is playing in the Are You Afraid of Fantasia? block.

The complete list of programs and shorts follows.