RESIDENCY Trailer: Winnie Cheung's Feverish Feature Debut to Premiere at IFFR

Is it a documentary about making a horror film???

Or a horror film about making a documentary???

Winnie Cheung's directorial debut Residency premieres tomorrow in the Bright Future section of IFFR Rotterdam.

During a winter-long residency in Brooklyn, ten obsessive female artists succumb to the darkness of their creative fascinations.

Paris outfit alief SAS have come on board to handle worldwide sales for the flick and they sent along the brand new, wild and trippy trailer. No, really, it's a whirlwind kind of watch. We cannot even begin to fathom what Cheung has in store for viewers of their film.

alief SAS said, "Residency is an adventurous take on the final girl horror trope, a hybrid feature dancing between fiction and non-fiction norms that plays like a punk rock cover of Gasper Noe’s Climax".

Winnie Cheung was the producer and editor of the award-winning folk horror documentary Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched. She was also the editor Girls' Night Out of Body a segment in the horror anthology Scare Package which was written and directed by the Andujar Twins. Courtney and Hilary wrote Residency and have been production designers on films like the SXSW 2023 Midnighter Birth/Rebirth, The Girl on the Third Floor, Freaky, Body at Brighton Rock, and so on and so on. You get the idea. They have been involved in a lot of good horror films from a lot of our peers.

In a Director's Statement from Cheung, she says...