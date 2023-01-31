JETHICA Trailer: SXSW Indie Flick Streaming Exclusively on Fandor in The U.S. This February
Cinedigm and Fandor announced today that the latter will be the exclusive streaming home in the U.S. for Pete Ohs' SXSW indie film, Jethica.
In all already loaded weekend of releases for genre cinema ikn the U.S. you will find Jethica on Fandor starting on February 14th. Because what says Valentine's Day more than a darkly comedic supernatural fiction story about a stalker and witchcraft?
While the press release pulls from the trades for quotes our own Josh caught the film at SXSW last year. You can find his full review here, where among the balanced praise and noted concerns he wrote, "Jethica delivers a fresh and empathetic look at the lingering trauma that victims of stalking endure, even when the actual experience is supposedly over".
The trailer follows the official announcement.
Pete Ohs’ offbeat genre-bender Jethica, which premiered at SXSW 2022, arrives exclusively on Cinedigm's indie discovery platform Fandor on February 14 for its U.S. streaming release. Well received by critics and audiences, the film has a 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has screened at festivals around the world including Busan, Overlook, Maryland, Filmfort, Germany's B3 Biennial, and the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival — where it received a Special Jury Award.Hailed by Indiewire as "a rising filmmaker well worth the attention," Jethica director Pete Ohs (Youngstown, Everything Beautiful Is Far Away) has created "a distinctive funny-sad look at alienation and the extreme desire for companionship in the middle of an empty world," while Variety praised the film as "an ingenious, deadpan horror-satire [with] an endearingly throwback vibe." Collider called it "a ghoulish delight" while Deadline noted its "biting sarcasm that's utilized in a way rarely seen in the genre."In this future cult classic, Jessica lives in fear of a man named Kevin who follows her everywhere she goes. While on a road trip in New Mexico, she reconnects with Elena — an old friend she hasn't seen since high school — who has been hiding out at her deceased grandmother's ranch. When Kevin mysteriously appears again, Jessica and Elena seek help from beyond the grave to get rid of him for good... but Kevin is different from other stalkers and won't move on so easily.Jethica is co-written by Ohs in collaboration with stars Callie Hernandez (Under the Silver Lake), Ashley Denise Robinson (The Beta Test), Andy Faulkner (Youngstown), and Will Madden (The Wolf of Snow Hollow). The intimate production was carried by Ohs, who also shot, edited, and produced the film, with Ryan Kampe acting as Executive Producer.
