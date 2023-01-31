JETHICA Trailer: SXSW Indie Flick Streaming Exclusively on Fandor in The U.S. This February

Cinedigm and Fandor announced today that the latter will be the exclusive streaming home in the U.S. for Pete Ohs' SXSW indie film, Jethica.

In all already loaded weekend of releases for genre cinema ikn the U.S. you will find Jethica on Fandor starting on February 14th. Because what says Valentine's Day more than a darkly comedic supernatural fiction story about a stalker and witchcraft?

Jethica delivers a fresh and empathetic look at the lingering trauma that victims of stalking endure, even when the actual experience is supposedly over". While the press release pulls from the trades for quotes our own Josh caught the film at SXSW last year. You can find his full review here , where among the balanced praise and noted concerns he wrote, "delivers a fresh and empathetic look at the lingering trauma that victims of stalking endure, even when the actual experience is supposedly over".

The trailer follows the official announcement.