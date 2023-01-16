FrightFest 2023: UK Genre Fest Announces Glasgow Film Festival Line-up, Including SISU, CONSECRATION And SMOKING CAUSES COUGHING

FrightFest has announced its line-up of films for their program at this year's Glasgow Film Festival. A sort of mid-point of the year for FrightFest the UK genre festival is returning to Glasgow for its 18th year. The three day event takes place at the Glasgow Film Theatre from March 9th through 11th. Thirteen days later and you've had a wild weekend in Scotland, folks.

Saturday has a steady mix of found footage {#chadgetstheaxe), epic action (Irati0, supernatural horror (Mother Superior) all-out gore fests (Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey) and cult horrors (Pensive).

We do love the added notes under each film's synopsis, which contain descriptions of what kind of content one can expect at each film. Violence, gore, strong language, intense/scary images, blood, nudity, threat, bloody images, extreme gore, maiming, bad language, etc. It goes on!

Passes go on sale this Wednesday. Details are in the announcement below.

FrightFest 2023 announces Glasgow Film Festival line-up

Be prepared to devour a devilish feast of dread-filled delights as the UK’s favourite horror fantasy event returns to the renowned Glasgow Film Festival for an 18th year, from Thurs 9 March to Sat 11 March 2023.

This year’s daring line-up, once again housed at the iconic Glasgow Film Theatre, embraces the latest genre discoveries from around the world, spanning nine countries with an eclectic mix of World, International and UK premieres.

Passes are on sale from noon on Wednesday 18 Jan.

Festival co-director Alan Jones says, “FrightFest is one of the most potent forces on the horror, science fiction and extreme thriller landscape, a reputation that has firmly placed it in the Top 10 Essential Fantasy Festivals List. And we aim to stay ahead of the chiller curve, returning to the incomparable Glasgow Film Festival with a shiver and shudder showcase of epic proportions”.

FrightFest kicks off with two special screenings on Thursday March 9, opening in grand Gallic style with the UK premiere of SMOKING CAUSES COUGHING, a quirky, absurdist comedy sci-fi fantasy from visionary director Quentin Dupieux, whose film Rubber caused a 2010 GFF FrightFest sensation. This is followed by the UK premiere of SISU, a pulverizing, nerve-shredding and spectacularly gory WW2 action epic by Finnish director Jalmari Helander of Rare Exports fame.

Enter the haunted ‘Devil’s Manor’ as FrightFest’s traditional two-day event kicks off on Friday March 10 with the International premiere of #chadgetstheaxe, Travis Bible’s Found Footage comedy horror. Then we travel into an ancient mythological world for the UK premiere of IRATI, a dark Spanish epic adventure from Errementari director Paul Urkijo Alijo, based on the graphic novel by J. L. Landa and J. Muñoz.

Next up is the UK premiere of MOTHER SUPERIOR, directed by Marie Alice Wolfszahn, making her feature film debut. This stylishly brooding occult chiller with the evils of nationalism rippling beneath the surface, won Best Feature at the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival 2022.

This is followed by another directorial debut - Rhys Frake-Waterfield’s slasher parody WINNIE-THE-POOH: BLOOD AND HONEY. Pooh and Piglet are not happy and in this UK premiere, prepare for a journey into Hundred Acre Wood as you’ve never seen it before. And get ready for the very first Lithuanian slasher as Friday evening climaxes with the UK Premiere of PENSIVE, director Jonas Trukanas’ inventively gripping horror ride into the prom night from hell.

Saturday’s malevolent menu starts with the International premiere of HUNT HER, KILL HER, an intensely violent and breathtaking thriller from directors Ryan Thiessen and Greg Swinson, which uses time and space to maximize suspense, Served up next is the International premiere of ONYX THE FORTUITOUS AND THE TALISMAN OF SOULS. Based on his viral internet character of the same name, writer, director, and star Andrew Bowser ‘s wild comic ride is a creative and joyful celebration of weirdos of all kinds.

The next demonic dish is the European premiere of Christopher Smith’s CONSECRATION, which finds the Severance / Black Death director in a mysterious Scottish convent exploring the dark recesses of the mind. Smith’s graphic and psychologically disturbing supernatural thriller stars Jena Malone, Danny Huston and Janet Suzman,

The evening programme opens with the World premiere of LITTLE BONE LODGE, an atmospheric twisty thriller from Matthias Hoene, director of Cockneys vs Zombies. This highly effective bone-chiller stars Joely Richardson.

Next up is the International premiere of HERE FOR BLOOD, the tongue-in-cheek, extreme splatter, campy comedy horror discovery of the year. Directed by Daniel Turres and starring Shawn Roberts, this joyously outrageous celebration of the genre has the body-count going up as the blood rains down.

This year’s feast of fear ends with the International premiere of 13 EXORCISMS. Inspired by recent events in Spain, where it was a box-office smash, this supernatural chiller hits home with relentless suspense and skin-crawling horror.

The Guest list will be announced soon.

FrightFest Weekend Passes are £75 and available from noon on Wednesday 18 January 2023. Passes will be exchanged for admission wristbands, which must be worn at all times to access all FrightFest films on Fri 10 March and Sat 11 March ONLY.

Tickets for SMOKING CAUSES COUGHING and SISU, plus individual tickets for the Fri/Sat films are on sale Mon 30 January, from noon. Price: £11.50 / £9.30 (concessions)

How to Buy Tickets

Telephone: 0141 332 6535 (£1.50 fee per transaction, voice-mail available during peak business periods.

In person: Glasgow Film Theatre, 12 Rose Street, Glasgow G3 6RB during normal box office hours – Friday and Sunday to Thursday from 30 minutes before the first performance and closes 15 minutes after the last performance starts. Saturday from 11am to 15 minutes after the last performance starts.

Pass Booking opens Wed 18 Jan at 12:00, individual films open Mon 30 Jan at 12:00

Online booking closes 15 minutes before the advertised start time.

All performances will start at the advertised start time with no adverts or trailers. Late ticket-holders will not be admitted.

Glasgow Film Theatre Cinecard members get 4 days early-access to individual films from January 26 at noon, as well as discounted tickets for each performance. Memberships available from: https://glasgowfilm.org/what-we-do/plan-your-visit/memberships