CHRISTMAS BLOODY CHRISTMAS: Official Trailer And Poster, In Theaters And Streaming on Shudder on December 9th

Joe Begos' holiday horror flick Christmas Bloody Christmas is coming to town. Sorry, had to do it. Anyways, it will be in theaters and streaming on Shudder on December 9th, 2022. The official trailer and key art were released earlier today. You can check out the trailer below.

It’s Christmas Eve and fiery record store owner Tori Tooms just wants to get drunk and party, until the robotic Santa Claus at a nearby toy store goes haywire and makes her night more than a little complicated. Santa Claus begins a rampant killing spree through the neon drenched snowscape against a backdrop of drugs, sex, metal and violence, ultimately forcing Tori into a blood splattered battle for survival against the ruthless heavy metal Saint Nick himself.

Christmas Bloody Christmas stars Riley Dandy, Sam Delich, Jonah Ray Rodrigues, Dora Madison, Jeremy Gardner, with Jeff Daniel Phillips, and Abraham Benrubi.