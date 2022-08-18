OLD MAN: RLJE Films to Release Lucky McKee's Thriller, Starring Stephen Lang, This October

Yesterday, RLJE Films announced that they had acquired the theatrical and digital rights for Lucky McKee's upcoming thriller, Old Man. They will release the film in time for the Halloween season, in cinemas and digital on October 14th.

In OLD MAN, when a lost hiker stumbles upon an erratic old man living in the woods, he could never have imagined the nightmare that awaits.

Old Man stars the stalwart Stephen Lang. He is joined by Marc Senter, Liana Wright-Mark and Patch Darragh. McKee directed a script penned by first time scribe, Joel Veach.

Old Man will have its world premiere at Popcorn Frights Film Festival this Saturday.