Melbourne 2022: The Winners of the Inaugural MIFF Awards

The Melbourne International Film Festival have announced the inaugural MIFF Awards recipients.

The newly introduced MIFF Awards, which include the Bright Horizons Competition and Award and the Blackmagic Design Australian Innovation Award, were launched as part of the 70th anniversary alongside the return of the MIFF Audience Award.

Chosen by a distinguished jury of industry figures. Alongside Jury President, stage and screen Actor and Director Shareena Clanton (Wentworth), the jury comprised Emmy award-winning filmmaker and artist Lynette Wallworth, Australian cinematographer Adam Arkapaw (Animal Kingdom) and Indonesian film director and screenwriter Mouly Surya (Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts).

The jury gathered at Olinda Hall, the site of the very first Melbourne Film Festival event in 1952, to deliberate and determine the 2022 category winners, click below for more.



Dustin Chang contributed to this story.