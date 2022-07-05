THE BREACH: Raven Banner Releases Trailer, Poster And More For Rodrigo Gudiño's Horror Flick
Rodrigo Gudiño's upcoming horror flick, The Breach, will have its world premiere at the Fantasia International Film Festival this month. The trailer for the Canadian horror flick dropped earlier, check it out below.
It's been quite a while since Gudiño's The Last Will and Testament of Rosalind Leigh, too long if you ask us. Now he's back with an adaptation of Cutter's 2021 novel. The adaptation was written by Ian Weir, a prolific television writer who appears to be making his break into feature film writing with this one. The Breach also has the distinction of being produced by GnR guitarist Slash.
Some of Canada's best are on display here. Natalie Brown is one of our most recognizable actors, Allan Hawco was on Canadian televisions a lot, most recognizably on The Republic of Doyle. Emily Alatalo was recently in executive producers Andrew T Hunt's Spare Parts. Everyone's had a part in the Canadian horror scene over the years.
Our friends at Raven Banner are on board as executive producers and distributors. They passed along the the nifty poster and stills with the trailer to share with you today, to stoke your interest in catching this in Montreal.
