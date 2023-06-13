THE BREACH: "New" Trailer And Release Date For Rodrigo Gudiño's Cosmic Horror

John Hawkins, the Chief of Police, must investigate one last case when a mangled body with uncanny wounds washes up on the shores of the Porcupine River.

Trinity Creative Partnership and Raven Banner have announced the release of gory, cosmic horror THE BREACH. From the founder of Rue Morgue Magazine, Rodrigo Gudiño makes his return to feature film directing after his 2021 festival darling The Last Will and Testament of Rosalind Leigh.

With music by Guns N’ Roses Guitarist Slash (who also served as an Executive Producer), the film stars Allan Hawco (Republic of Doyle, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), Emily Alatalo (Spare Parts), Natalie Brown (The Strain, Dark Matter), Mary Antonini (Revenge Delivered), Wesley French (Vikings, Tribal), Adam Kenneth Wilson (Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Shadow Hunters) and with a special cameo from Alex Lifeson, lead guitarist of RUSH.

THE BREACH will debut on Digital and VOD July 11, 2023.