THE BREACH: "New" Trailer And Release Date For Rodrigo Gudiño's Cosmic Horror
John Hawkins, the Chief of Police, must investigate one last case when a mangled body with uncanny wounds washes up on the shores of the Porcupine River.
Rodrigo Gudiño's cosmic horror flick The Breach is coming to Digital and VOD on July 11th. To mark the occasion a 'new' trailer has been released. Honestly, it's the same trailer that was released by Raven Banner last July, prior to its world premiere at Fantasia last Summer, just rebranded for the current rights holders in the region.
Don't ask me, I just work here.
Our own Josh caught The Breach premiere, you can read his full review here. While he may have been on the fence with it over all he did say that the horror flick is "... a refreshing departure from a lot of recent horror entries that favor pathos over frights" and it'll be great "... for viewers who are in the mood to see a whole bunch of squishy fun".
Trinity Creative Partnership and Raven Banner have announced the release of gory, cosmic horror THE BREACH. From the founder of Rue Morgue Magazine, Rodrigo Gudiño makes his return to feature film directing after his 2021 festival darling The Last Will and Testament of Rosalind Leigh.With music by Guns N’ Roses Guitarist Slash (who also served as an Executive Producer), the film stars Allan Hawco (Republic of Doyle, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), Emily Alatalo (Spare Parts), Natalie Brown (The Strain, Dark Matter), Mary Antonini (Revenge Delivered), Wesley French (Vikings, Tribal), Adam Kenneth Wilson (Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Shadow Hunters) and with a special cameo from Alex Lifeson, lead guitarist of RUSH.THE BREACH will debut on Digital and VOD July 11, 2023.
