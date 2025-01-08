IN THE LOST LANDS Trailer: Dave Bautista And Milla Jovovich Star in Paul W.S. Anderson's Apocalyptic Actioner

Paul W.S. Anderson looks to put in his best attempt at copying the Snyder-verse in an adaptation of the short story, In The Lost Lands, by Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin.

The official trailer and poster have arrived for the apocalyptic actioner by the same name. Shot largely on a back lot by the looks of it, the sepia-toned end times are the background to Anderson's return to the big screen since his big monster hunter flick... uh... Monster Hunter.

Anderson's spouse, Milla Jovovich, once again stands front and center for her husband. Fan favorite, Dave Bautista, is also in this. We don't know how we feel about that. Thinks it's fair to say that a lot if not all of us Anarchists like the guy very much. He's better than this.

Somehow In The Lost Lands will find its way into cinemas on March 7th.