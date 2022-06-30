THE REEF: STALKED Official Trailer and Key Art Released

In an effort to heal after witnessing her sister’s horrific murder, Nic travels to a tropical resort with her friends for a kayaking and diving adventure. Only hours into their expedition, the women are stalked and then attacked by a great white shark. To survive they will need to band together and Nic will have to overcome her post-traumatic stress, face her fears and slay the monster.

Nom nom nom. Chomp chomp chomp. Andre Traucki's The Reef: Stalked is coming to theaters, on Digital, On Demand by way of RLJE Films and streaming on Shudder on July 29th.

The official trailer and key art were released today. In a Summer that is in need of some desperate diversions from reality right now this one wants to be the bitiest.