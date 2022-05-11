THE REEF: STALKED: RLJE Films Dives Once Again Into Andrew Traucki's Shark Infested Waters

Yesterday RLJE Films, part of the AMC Networks family, announced that they acquired the rights for Andrew Traucki's The Reef: Stalked, sequel to his 2010 film, The Reef.

After her sister's murder, Nic, her younger sister and two friends seek solace through a Pacific island kayaking adventure. Hours into the trip the women are stalked by a shark and must band together, face their fears and save each other.

RLJE Films handled The Reef back then, and with Shudder on hand now they will release the sequel in cinemas, on Digital/VOD and stream on Shudder on July 29th.