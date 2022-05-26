ROMI: Canadian Tech-Horror Begins Production

Production has begun on a Canadian tech-horror called Romi, from director Robert Cuffley.

Based on his short film by the same name the story is about a young woman on the run is forced to hide out in a tricked out smart home. The digital assistant, the titular Romi, does not take kindly to their visit.

Romi stars Alexa Barajas from Yellowjackets with Juan Riedinger (Narcos) and Pavel Kriz (Mission Impossible).

Friends at Raven Banner Entertainment are handling international sales while freshly forged Canadian distributor Red Water Entertainment will dish it out here at home. Avi Federgreen of Red Water is also on board as an executive producer along with John Ferraro of Valleywood Entertainment.