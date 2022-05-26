ROMI: Canadian Tech-Horror Begins Production
Production has begun on a Canadian tech-horror called Romi, from director Robert Cuffley.
Based on his short film by the same name the story is about a young woman on the run is forced to hide out in a tricked out smart home. The digital assistant, the titular Romi, does not take kindly to their visit.
Romi stars Alexa Barajas from Yellowjackets with Juan Riedinger (Narcos) and Pavel Kriz (Mission Impossible).
Friends at Raven Banner Entertainment are handling international sales while freshly forged Canadian distributor Red Water Entertainment will dish it out here at home. Avi Federgreen of Red Water is also on board as an executive producer along with John Ferraro of Valleywood Entertainment.
Shooting has begun on acclaimed Canadian Director Robert Cuffley's latest film, a tech-horror feature based on his award-winning short film, "Romi.""Romi" is the disturbing story of a young woman on the run, forced to hide out in a state-of-the-art smart home, only to be terrorized by Romi, its sinister digital assistant. The screenplay was written by award-winning screenwriter Susie Moloney. Moloney also wrote the original short."Romi" is produced by Colin Sheldon of the Calgary based production house, Nevermine Films, Sheldon previously produced Cuffley's first horror feature, 2019's acclaimed "Bright Hill Road."The biggest challenge was finding a location. Cuffley said, "It had to look like a state-of-the-art home, we had to be able to get inside for the length of our shoot, and we needed the house to be empty through day and night shoots--it's a tall order for any location." The production found its dream set early in December last year and the dream came true just last month. "It's perfect," Cuffley admits.Casting was equally challenging. "We have an embarrassment of riches in the west as far as acting talent goes," he says. "But we scored big with this cast." Alexa Barajas (Yellowjackets) will play Maddie, and Juan Riedinger (Narcos) as Barkley. Czech actor Pavel Kriz (Mission Impossible) plays Hertig. Raven Banner is in for international sales, with Red Water Entertainment coming on as the Canadian distributor. John Ferraro of Valleywood Entertainment and Avi Federgreen (Motherly) join the team as Executive Producers."Tech is always timely," says Producer Colin Sheldon. "But in this case, evil tech feels more timely than ever." Shooting continues into June.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.