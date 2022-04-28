Review: In MEMORY, Liam Neeson Returns to Familiar Action-Hero Mode

The return of Martin Campbell, the Brit director who successfully rebooted the James Bond franchise not once but twice (GoldenEye, Casino Royale), a decade apart, should be something to welcome, even celebrate.

That's especially true after a prolonged absence from the kind of stylish, slick entertainments (the 2010 Green Lantern misfire notwithstanding) that made him one of Hollywood's go-to filmmakers for the better part of two decades.

After two middling, arguably underfunded, ultimately disposable efforts (The Protégé, The Foreigner), and now a third, underwhelming film in a row, Memory, a remake of a little-known, barely remembered 2003 Belgian crime-thriller, The Memory of a Killer (aka The Alzheimer Case), it’s fair to wonder if Campbell has lost whatever edge he once had as a mainstream filmmaker.



Filmed during the pandemic in Bulgaria (unconvincingly doubling for Texas), Memory pairs Campbell with genre stalwart Liam Neeson as Alex Lewis, a longtime hitman with an unsurprising set of very special skills and an inflexible moral code that defines not just what he does, but who he thinks he is. It’s a code, of course, the Powers-That-Be will eventually try to compel a reluctant Lewis to cross.

Despite Lewis’s advancing age and graying temples, he’s still an efficient, ruthless killing machine, but there’s just one problem: Lewis suffers from dementia-related memory problems. Frequent pill-popping seems to alleviate the worst of the symptoms, though only temporarily. Given the need to know where he is, what he’s doing, and when he’s doing it, Lewis’s memory issues pose a serious risk to his short-term and long-term longevity.



An early contract kill bears this out as Lewis forgets his car keys at the most inopportune time (i.e., moments before law enforcement arrives). Neeson grounds the pulp conceit around Lewis’ deficits in a typically naturalistic, realistic performance, treating Lewis and the film that surrounds him with the seriousness and gravitas Neeson brings to practically every performance regardless of the quality (or lack thereof) of the underlying material. Even when Neeson’s coasting, as in the recent Blacklight, a disposable entry that came and went just two months ago, he’s imbuing his performances with a rawness, emotionality, and authenticity atypical for an action-first, character-second genre.

Lewis confronts his life choices head on when he refuses to complete his latest contract, the murder of a 13-year-old Mexican girl, Beatriz Leon (Mia Sanchez), caught in a human trafficking ring. That, in turn, makes Lewis a (hit) man marked for elimination by said human trafficking ring and its wealthy, avaricious head, Davana Sealman (Monica Bellucci, a welcome sight, if predictably underused), and a U.S. federal agent, Vincent Serra (Guy Pearce), pursuing Lewis who eventually finds himself at cross-purposes.

As a representative of law and order, Serra initially wants to stop Lewis before he kills and kills again. On a personal level, however, Serra increasingly sees Lewis, if not as an outright ally, then as a useful instrument in bringing down the human trafficking ring.



Serra also represents a not unexpected reactionary point-of-view, the police or federal officer hamstrung by the criminal justice system and its inherent bureaucracy who eventually gives into the idea that a little extra-judicial justice is what the world — or in this case, the turbulent U.S.-Mexican border — badly needs to restore some semblance of social and political order where the marginalized and exploited are saved and the guilty are justifiably punished for their crimes. Lewis doesn’t so much represent Serra’s opposite as much as his brute-force double, doing what Serra has not so secretly wanted to do without the fear or possibility of professional or personal consequences.



Ultimately, though, it’s hard to escape the feeling that Memory, Neeson and Pearce’s committed presence aside, all too often falls into generic, formulaic filmmaking. Campbell directs the handful of action scenes with a directness and briskness that reflects his competence as a filmmaker.

Those same scenes, though, never stand out, suggesting Campbell took the assignment more out of necessity or need than actual interest in directing this particular screenplay or working with Neeson. Given Neeson’s seeming inability to deliver an uncommitted or unpersuasive performance, Memory comes as close to watchable as anything in Neeson’s oeuvre over the last decade (Silence excepted).

