Frontières Platform in Cannes Announces Program

Frontières' program kicks off this year at Cannes with the Frontières Platform. This year the program features Proof of Concept presentations and a Buyers Showcase will take place over the third weekend in May.

The Buyers Showcase features first or second feature films for directors like Turkey's Baris Fert, American duo Richard Karpala and Gabriel Bienczycki, Zarrar Kahn from Pakistan and Canadians Ashlea Wessel and Bruno Mourral. Canadian filmmaker Jesse T Cook appears to be the only vetern in the showcase this year (Monster Brawl, Septic Man, The Hexecutioners). Producers of their films will present footage from these completed or near-completed films to potential buyers, sales agents, and festival programmers.

In the Proof of Concept program filmmakers will present completed teaser trailers to prospective partners. The program includes Chadi Abo has a visual effects background, working on such films at The Matrix Reloaded, 300, Speed Racer and Blood Machines. Fried Barry's Ryan Kruger is promoting his next project, Street Trash. French filmmaker Cédric Hachard looks to make his second feature film. Austrian filmmaker Christoph Rainer is hoping to adapt his 2013 short film Requiem For A Robot into a feature film. Irish filmmaker Imogen Murphy looks to break away from a long career of shorts and series with her first feature film. The same could also be said for Dutch filmmaker Ruwan Suresh Heggelman; after a long career making short films he's looking toward his first feature film.

The complete announcement, lineup and short synopsis follow.