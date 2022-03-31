THE CONTRACTOR Digital Code Giveaway

Chris Pine stars in the action-packed thriller as Special Forces Sergeant James Harper, who is involuntarily discharged from the Army and cut-off from his pension. In debt, out of options and desperate to provide for his family, Harper contracts with a private underground military force. When the very first assignment goes awry, the elite soldier finds himself hunted and on the run, caught in a dangerous conspiracy and fighting to stay alive long enough to get home and uncover the true motives of those who betrayed him. Also starring Kiefer Sutherland, Ben Foster, Gillian Jacobs and Eddie Marsan.

Tarik Saleh's action flick, The Contractor starring Chris Pine, arrives in theaters, on digital and ON DEMAND, tomorrow April 1st. While weekend box office numbers are terrific and all, if you can hold off for a couple days you could win a Paramount Movies digital code in our giveaway.

We have two (2) Paramount Movies digital codes to give away this weekend. To enter is simple. Find the answer our fact finding question below and email us here with the answer. This giveaway is open to resident of the U.S. and limited to one per household. Ready?

How many movies have The Contractor stars Chris Pine and Ben Foster co-starred in now?