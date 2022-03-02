Preview: Rendez-Vous With French Cinema 2022

The 27th edition of celebrating the best of contemporary French cinema offers a star-studded 23 film lineup. And after going all virtual last year due to the pandemic, this year's Rendez-Vous is back at the beloved Walter Reade Theater, Film at Lincoln Center, NY. The festival runs March 3-13.

The opening night film is a highly anticipated Berlinale winner, Claire Denis's drama, Fire, starring Juliette Binoche and Vincent Lindon. Other notables include Mathieu Amalric's Hold Me Tight with Vicky Krieps as a grieving French housewife, Jacques Audiard's contemporary romance Paris, 13th District, Christophe Honoré's stage adaptation of Proust going awry during Covid-19 in Guermantes, and Arnaud Desplechin's adaptation of Philip Roth's Deception, starring Léa Seydoux.

For showtimes and tickets, please visit FLC website.

Here are some notable films I was able to sample: