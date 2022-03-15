SXSW Coverage All Reviews Movie Posters International Features Festival Videos

Preview: First Look 2022 at MoMI

First Look, the Museum of Moving Image's annual showcase, scoping new, innovative films from around the world, is back and I'm happy to announce that it's a real treasure trove this year.

This year's lineup includes Murina, a Cannes Camera d'Or (Best First Feature) winner from Croatia, two documentaries by Ukrainian master filmmaker Sergei Loznitsa, Valentyn Vasyanovych's all-too-precient realization of the Russian invasion in Reflection, Chinese artist Qiu Jiongjiong's spectacularly cinematic display of history and art, A New Old Play, Tsai Ming-liang's love letter to flourescent light-soaked Hong Kong's afterhours in The Night, Adèle Excharpoulos starring satire on capitalism, Zero Fucks Given, just to name a few.

The festival runs Wednesday, March 16 through Sunday, March 20. For tickets and info, please visit MoMI's website. Check out our preview by clicking through the gallery below. 

Murina - Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic *Opening Night Film

Julija is a teenage girl living in the small fishing island off the rugged, picturesque coast of Croatia with her overbearing father, Ante, and a former beauty queen mother, Nela.

Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic's debut film strongly develops into a fraught father-daughter relationship out in the open, or under the surface in this case with the striking opening sequence, which they are spearfishing for an elusive sea eel together. As they come out of the water, you can see there is a cut in Julija's upper thigh near her groin. She was manhandled in the water for something she shouldn't have done.

The tension rises when Ante's old friend, millionaire developer Javier (suave Cliff Curtis) visits the island for a land development deal that Ante is cooking up. They are hoping to move to Zagreb and get an apartment if the deal goes through, possibly leaving behind the fisherman existence.

Sexual tensions and jealousy clash with the controlling nature of a patriarchal society. With lush cinematography and great feature acting debut by Gracija Filipovic, Murina stands above the usual coming of age film.

