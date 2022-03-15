Preview: First Look 2022 at MoMI

First Look, the Museum of Moving Image's annual showcase, scoping new, innovative films from around the world, is back and I'm happy to announce that it's a real treasure trove this year.

This year's lineup includes Murina, a Cannes Camera d'Or (Best First Feature) winner from Croatia, two documentaries by Ukrainian master filmmaker Sergei Loznitsa, Valentyn Vasyanovych's all-too-precient realization of the Russian invasion in Reflection, Chinese artist Qiu Jiongjiong's spectacularly cinematic display of history and art, A New Old Play, Tsai Ming-liang's love letter to flourescent light-soaked Hong Kong's afterhours in The Night, Adèle Excharpoulos starring satire on capitalism, Zero Fucks Given, just to name a few.

The festival runs Wednesday, March 16 through Sunday, March 20. For tickets and info, please visit MoMI's website. Check out our preview by clicking through the gallery below.