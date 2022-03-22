Peter Hein's Vietnamese Fight Film, SÁM HỐI: THE LIVING SANDBAG Debuts March 24th In The USA

This March 24th see the release of Sám Hối: The Living Sandbag, the directorial debut of Indian action legend Peter Hein. Probably best known in the west as the eccentric madman behind the iconic action in films like Shankar's Enthiran (Robot) and SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning, Hein's resume is pretty incredible and he's largely responsible Indian action's recognition by the west in the last fifteen years.

Hein is of Indian-Vietnamese descent, and though the bulk of his work is in India, this feature connects him to his Vietnamese roots through the universal language of ass-kicking. Having built a very successful career as an action and stunt choreographer, he has be able to bring several of his Indian technicians along for the ride like composer Sam C.S. (Vikram Vedha) and D.P. Balakrishna Thota (2nd Unit on Baahubali) The synopsis attached to the trailer describes the film as:

Sám Hối tells the story of the life of boxer Minh Long (played by Binh Minh) who is on the peak of his career, and is considered a champion when he possesses an unbeaten series of victories. Because of that, Long became complacent and despised everyone. But then also because that arrogance has cleverly followed many bad things that happened to his family, taking away everything that he deeply treasures.

Sám Hối will release in select AMC theaters in the USA beginning on March 24th. Check out the trailer below.