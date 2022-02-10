THE ADAM PROJECT Trailer, Teaser Art and New Stills

Sundance Coverage Weird News Indie Features All Videos Horror Movies

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
A time-traveling pilot teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future.
 
Here is the trailer, teaser art and a quartet of new images for The Adam Project, the new sci-fi action flick from Ryan Reynolds and his Free Guy director, Shawn Levy. The Adam Project will bow globally on Netflix on March 11th. 
 
The Adam Project stars Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Walker Scobell, with Catherine Keener and Zoe Saldaña.
 
