THE ADAM PROJECT: First Look at Ryan Reynolds' Sci-fi Flick, on Netflix March 11th

A time-traveling pilot teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future.

Early this morning we got our first look at The Adam Project, the new sci-fi flick from Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy. The pair also produced the film which will release globally on Netflix on March 11th. A series of images were released, check them out in the gallery below.

"I haven't personally done a movie that reflects my life the way THE ADAM PROJECT does." - Ryan Reynolds, Star and Producer of THE ADAM PROJECT "In THE ADAM PROJECT, Ryan and I aimed to combine a heightened time travel premise with grounded and relatable characters and themes. We talk a lot about wish fulfillment being so critical to the movies we love and to the movies we want to make." - Shawn Levy, Director and Producer of THE ADAM PROJECT

The cast includes Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Walker Scobell, with Catherine Keener and Zoe Saldaña.