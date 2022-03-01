THE ADAM PROJECT Official Trailer Out Now!

A time-traveling pilot teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future.

The new sci-fi adventure film, The Adam Project, from Ryan Reynolds and Free Guy director Shawn Levy arrives globally on Netflix next week.

The official trailer arrived this morning. It looks everything that a studio backed spectacle should be: big, flashy, exciting and funny. Coming in hot off of the success of Free Guy this will surely be a huge hit for Netflix.

Check out the official trailer below.