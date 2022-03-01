THE ADAM PROJECT Official Trailer Out Now!
A time-traveling pilot teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future.
The new sci-fi adventure film, The Adam Project, from Ryan Reynolds and Free Guy director Shawn Levy arrives globally on Netflix next week.
The official trailer arrived this morning. It looks everything that a studio backed spectacle should be: big, flashy, exciting and funny. Coming in hot off of the success of Free Guy this will surely be a huge hit for Netflix.
Check out the official trailer below.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.