A sonic collective who can’t decide on a name takes up a residency at an institute devoted to culinary and alimentary performance. The members Elle di Elle, Billy Rubin and Lamina Propria are caught up in their own power struggles, only their dysfunctional dynamic is furthermore exacerbated when they have to answer to the institute’s head, Jan Stevens. With the various rivalries unfolding, Stones, the Institute’s ‘dossierge’ has to privately endure increasingly fraught stomach problems whilst documenting the collective’s activities. Upon hearing of Stones's visits to the gastroenterologist, Dr Glock, Elle coerces him into her performances in a desperate bid for authenticity. The reluctant Stones puts up with the collective’s plans to use his condition for their art whilst Jan Stevens goes to war with Elle over creative differences.

Peter Strickland.

His name alone conjuurs up memories of wild, beautiful imagry and soundscapes that stir the senses. With a track record that includes In Fabric, Berberian Sound Studio and Duke of Burgundy whenever this singular talent, this autuer has a new film coming out we don't have to know what it is about we simply go see it.

IFC Midnight get it and are already on board Stickland's new film, with plans to release it this Summer in cinemas and on digital. They released a beguiling trailer which you can watch below.

Written & Directed by PETER STRICKLAND (IN FABRIC, BERBERIAN SOUND STUDIO, DUKE OF BURGUNDY). Starring Asa Butterfield (SEX EDUCATION), Gwendoline Christie (GAME OF THRONES), Richard Bremmer (HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER'S STONE)

Flux Gourmet will have its world premiere at Berlinale Film Festival.