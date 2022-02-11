DARK GLASSES: Shudder Quickly Picks up Argento's New Horror Film

Dark Glasses. They plan to release the film on their AMC Network streaming service in North America, the UK & Ireland, and Australia & New Zealand this Fall. Screen have reported that Shudder has picked up the rights for Dario Argento's new horror film,. They plan to release the film on their AMC Network streaming service in North America, the UK & Ireland, and Australia & New Zealand this Fall.

The Rome-set thriller starring Ilenia Pastorelli, Andrea Zhang and daughter Asia Argento is the first feature from genre maestro Argento in a decade. Pastorelli stars as a prostitute who loses her sight in a car crash as she tries to flee a crazed serial killer but finds an ally in a young Chinese boy whose life has also been altered forever by the accident. Together the pair try to stay one step ahead of the killer. “Argento is an undisputed master of the genre, responsible for some of the greatest horror films ever made. There are few words I’ve been more excited to say than these: ‘Shudder will be the home of Dario Argento’s new film,’” said Shudder general manager Craig Engler. ”We are beyond thrilled to bring Dark Glasses to our members around the world.”

It should come as no surprise that a new Argento film should sell like hotcakes. Though the first trailer only arrrived yesterday this didn't just happen overnight. That's what Wild Bunch were brought in to do and so far they're doing it well. No one simply shows up at a market like EFM and says, "Surprise! Argento!".

WBI has unveiled a raft of other deals as the films debuts in Berlin. In Europe, it has sold to Benelux (Just Film), Germany (Alamode), Portugal (Lusomundo), former Yugoslavia (MCF), Czech Republic (Film Europe), Baltics (Best Film) and Russia (Russian Report). In the rest of the world, it has been acquired for Israel (Lev Cinemas) and Japan (Longride). Other territories on the verge of closing include Latin America and Spain.

What Shudder does with Dark Glasses before the Fall release is up to them. Large festivals stand a better chance of programming it into their lineups later this year than anyone else. Just saying it would be great if we could watch the new Argento with a room full of his fans.

