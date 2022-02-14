CROSS OF SEVEN JEWELS Coming to Blu-ray Via TetroVideo

Marco Sartori (Marco Antonio Andolfi) becomes a sadistic werewolf after being cursed by a black magic society. Only a jeweled necklace he wears can stop the transformations taking place but one day the precious amulet is stolen while taking a trip from Naples to Rome.

Our friends at TetroVideo have announced that Marco Antonio Andolfi's 1987 horror flick, Cross of Seven Jewels, is coming to Blu-ray.

Not only will there is a 4K scan of the original 35mm negative but the release will have a bounty of extra features. It will also have a re-edited version of the film titled Talisman that was made for the Asian market and the 2007 sequel, Riecco Aborym.

Interesting tidbit to take home with you today. Andolfi hired cameraman who previously worked on porn films. He let him shoot the nude scenes with the actresses but they were too hardcore so he cut out most of them. Such is trash cinema's loss.

