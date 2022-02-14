CROSS OF SEVEN JEWELS Coming to Blu-ray Via TetroVideo
Marco Sartori (Marco Antonio Andolfi) becomes a sadistic werewolf after being cursed by a black magic society. Only a jeweled necklace he wears can stop the transformations taking place but one day the precious amulet is stolen while taking a trip from Naples to Rome.
Our friends at TetroVideo have announced that Marco Antonio Andolfi's 1987 horror flick, Cross of Seven Jewels, is coming to Blu-ray.
Not only will there is a 4K scan of the original 35mm negative but the release will have a bounty of extra features. It will also have a re-edited version of the film titled Talisman that was made for the Asian market and the 2007 sequel, Riecco Aborym.
Interesting tidbit to take home with you today. Andolfi hired cameraman who previously worked on porn films. He let him shoot the nude scenes with the actresses but they were too hardcore so he cut out most of them. Such is trash cinema's loss.
The full release follows.
TetroVideo has announced the release of Cross of the Seven Jewels (aka “La croce dalle 7 pietre” and “Il lupo mannaro contro la camorra”), the 1987 Italian horror film directed, written and starring Marco Antonio Andolfi, here credited as Eddy Endolf.Thanks to TetroVideo in collaboration with Luce Cinecittà, the cult trash film Cross of the Seven Jewels (restored edition) will be available on Blu-ray for the first time ever.No release date announced yet.The film has been remastered from a 4K scan of the original 35mm camera negative, exclusively done by TetroVideo, supervised and approved by Luce Cinecittà.Cross of Seven Jewels Blu-ray also comes with a lot of extra content by Luca Ruocco from InGenereCinema.Produced by G. C. Pictures, Cross of Seven Jewels was distributed theatrically in Italy in 1987. After its release, Andolfi re-edited the film in 1995 for the Asian market and re-released it under the name Talisman. This version of the film included footage from documentaries, newsreel footage and from the film The Serpent and the Rainbow by Wes Craven.However in 2007, Eddy Endolf directed the medium-length film Riecco Aborym, the Cross of Seven Jewels sequel.Both Talisman and Riecco Aborym will be included in the Cross of Seven Jewels Blu-ray bonus features.Cross of Seven Jewels synopsis: Marco Sartori (Marco Antonio Andolfi) becomes a sadistic werewolf after being cursed by a black magic society. Only a jeweled necklace he wears can stop the transformations taking place but one day the precious amulet is stolen while taking a trip from Naples to Rome.Eddy Endolf, Annie Belle, Paolo Fiorino, George Ardisson, Gordon Mitchell, Glauco Simonini, Zaira Zoccheddu, Giulio Massimini and Mario Donatone star.CROSS OF SEVEN JEWELS Blu-ray Bonus features include:– Artworks gallery;– Marco Antonio Andolfi Photo Gallery (photos taken from the archives of M. A. Andolfi and Luca Ruocco);– Cross of Seven Jewels – Official Trailer;– Cross of Seven Jewels – Deleted Scene;– Jekyll/Hyde (Short film) by Luca Ruocco starring Eddy Endolf;– Luca Ruocco and Ivan Talarico Audio Commentary;– “In short: Marco Antonio Andolfi” by Luca Ruocco;– Riecco Aborym (Medium-length film) directed by Marco Antonio Andolfi;– Riecco Aborym – Luca Ruocco Backstage;– Riecco Aborym – Trailer;– Riecco Aborym – Photo Gallery (photos by Alfonso Spezza);– Talisman (Feature film) - Cross of Seven Jewels (alternative version) directed by Allan Fleming;– Talisman – Trailer.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.