MOON KNIGHT: Poster and Trailer Arrive For Disney+ Marvel Series

Last night Disney+ dropped a trailer and poster for the upcoming Marvel Studios series Moon Knight. The series stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy.

More importantly, for their fans of their brand of indie thriller and horror, is that directing and stroytelling dynamos Justin Benson & Aaron Moorehead (Resolution, Spring, The Endless and Synchronic) have directed some of the episodes. If you're not familiar with their films, shame on you, but if you need a quick example of their work check out their episodes of Archive 81 on that other big streaming service.

We're very excited about their involvement in this project and what they bring to a more action oriented superhero context now.

Check out the trailer below the official blurb. Moon Knight streams exclusively on Disney+ starting March 30.