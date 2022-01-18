MOON KNIGHT: Poster and Trailer Arrive For Disney+ Marvel Series
Last night Disney+ dropped a trailer and poster for the upcoming Marvel Studios series Moon Knight. The series stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy.
More importantly, for their fans of their brand of indie thriller and horror, is that directing and stroytelling dynamos Justin Benson & Aaron Moorehead (Resolution, Spring, The Endless and Synchronic) have directed some of the episodes. If you're not familiar with their films, shame on you, but if you need a quick example of their work check out their episodes of Archive 81 on that other big streaming service.
We're very excited about their involvement in this project and what they bring to a more action oriented superhero context now.
Check out the trailer below the official blurb. Moon Knight streams exclusively on Disney+ starting March 30.
Tonight, Disney+ debuted a thrilling, brand-new trailer and poster for the upcoming Marvel Studios’ series “Moon Knight”. The original, live-action series streams exclusively on Disney+ starting March 30.The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.“Moon Knight” stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy. Mohamed Diab and the team of Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead directed the episodes. Jeremy Slater is the head writer, and Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Mohamed Diab, Jeremy Slater and Oscar Isaac are the executive producers. Grant Curtis, Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch serve as co-executive producers.
