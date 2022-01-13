DarkStar Films and BlackMafia Films, Two New Labels For Your Extreme Horror Needs
This is for the fans of extreme horror. Two new labels, DarkStar Films and BlackMafia Films, were announced this week. The two distribution companies already have a lineup of titles available on Goredrome.
There is not much else to say, other than we see that our friend Domiziano Cristopharo (Phantasmagoria, A Taste of Phobia, Ill: Final Contagium) has a number of title from his filmography in the mix. Those are being released on DarkStar Films (not to be confused with Dark Star Pictures - d'oh!).
All the releases follow in the announcement.
DarkStar Films and BlackMafia Films: two new horror and extreme labels announcedDarkStar Films and BlackMafia Films are the new two film distribution companies specialized in horror and extreme cinema.These are two labels whose products are currently on sale exclusively on Goredrome, the new online shop dedicated to the sale of horror items and DVDs/Blu-rays from various distribution companies.Specifically, DarkStar Films deals with horror films, while BlackMafia Films focuses on extreme/underground cinema.Both are aimed at an international market with releases with english, french, italian language and/or subtitles.Below are the first films distributed by both labels and that are already available on Goredrome.DARKSTAR FILMS:- Keepsake! (USA - 2019): gore short film written and directed by Nathan Hine - Blu-ray (edition with lots of extras);- Lucker the Necrophagous (Belgium - 1986) by Johan Vandewoestijne: disturbing, necrophiliac film for the first time on Blu-ray - Blu-ray + Poster;- Lullaby Story (Mexico - 2021) by David Stojan: horror film about sexual slavery, snuff and black magic - Blu-ray + Card;- P.O.E. Poetry of Eerie (Italy - 2011): horror anthology film based on the short stories of Edgar Allan Poe - Blu-ray + Card;- Poern (Italy - 2015): erotic/horror anthology film based on the short stories of Edgar Allan Poe, starring the italian pornostar Roberta Gemma - Blu-ray + Card;- Shock: My Abstraction of Death (Italy - 2013) by Domiziano Cristopharo and Alessandro Redaelli: horror film consisting of two episodes - Blu-ray + Card;- The Transparent Woman (Italy - 2015) by Domiziano Cristopharo: a giallo/horror film starring the italian pornostar Roberta Gemma - Blu-ray;- Trailers of the Dead: a collection of movie trailers from the underground horror scene produced by Tony Newton - DVD/Blu-ray + Card;- Two Left Arms (Italy - 2013) by Domiziano Cristopharo: horror film inspired by the works of Lovecraft and that mixes paganism, extraterrestrial contacts and the dark mystery of the Abruzzo province - Blu-ray;- Vampire Nymphets (Mexico - 2021) by David Stojan: vampire movie - Blu-ray + Card.BLACK MAFIA FILMS:- Dark Mixtape (2021): extreme horror anthology film with a lot of violence, nudity and madness - Blu-ray;- Feto Morto (Brasil - 2003) the rare horror trash film by Fernando Rick, for the first time with english, italian and french subs - DVD/Blu-ray;- Mutilation Theatre by White Gardenia: extreme horror anthology film - Blu-ray.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.