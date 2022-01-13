DarkStar Films and BlackMafia Films, Two New Labels For Your Extreme Horror Needs

This is for the fans of extreme horror. Two new labels, DarkStar Films and BlackMafia Films, were announced this week. The two distribution companies already have a lineup of titles available on Goredrome

There is not much else to say, other than we see that our friend Domiziano Cristopharo (Phantasmagoria, A Taste of Phobia, Ill: Final Contagium) has a number of title from his filmography in the mix. Those are being released on DarkStar Films (not to be confused with Dark Star Pictures - d'oh!).

All the releases follow in the announcement.