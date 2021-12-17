Friday One Sheet: A TASTE OF HUNGER

Now here is a dense, festive, 'feasty slice' of Key Art that gives off TVs Hannibal vibes. A Taste of Hunger is the latest from Danish wunderkind Christopher Boe, who has consistently wowed us in these parts, from the tricksterism of Reconstruction to the bizarre biopic Sex, Drugs & Taxation.

There is (delightfully) so much going on in this design, the credits disappear into the spread; you can get lost in it. Spot the shellfish, the chanterelles, the number of different types of eggs. There is, however, no escaping the octopus that is curiously sexual; follow the tentacles (and the hair) that subtly evoke the classic Polish poster for Andrzej Zulawski's Possession.

The film is billed as a drama/romance about a couple sacrificing to get a Michelin star for the restaurant, but judging by this poster, there is no possible way that A Taste Of Hunger is not a horror picture.