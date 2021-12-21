ARROW Video's January 2022 Lineup Heralds a Bloody Start to The New Year

When the Christmas light haze subsides tune in to the Arrow player in January for a selection of post holiday delights to ring in the New Year. Stefan Lernous' Hotel Poseidon will lead the charge into 2022. There are a couple films from Álex de la Iglesia in next month's program along with Shock, Maro Bava's final feature film.

Everything you need to know is in the gallery below.

ARROW Offers Classic and Cutting Edge Cult Cinema

Ring in the New Year with Curated Horror

January 2022 Lineup Includes Hotel Poseidon

Hallucinatory Horror Starts Streaming January 3, 2022

ARROW Now Available on Samsung TVs in the United States

January 2022 Seasons:

New Year Body Transformation, RIP Advisor, Best of 2021 & Nobuhiko Obayashi’s Anti-War Trilogy

Praise for Hotel Poseidon

"For a film that has truly not a single element of what most would consider cinematic horror, Hotel Poseidon is one of the most skin-crawling experiences of the year" -- Screen Anarchy

"feels like an interactive fever dream that combines a theatrical experience with the stuff of nightmares" -- Dread Central

"At its wildest it's every genre mashed into one anarchic hallucination" -- The Film Stage

January 3 will see the arrival of Hotel Poseidon (UK/US/CA/IRE) and Mario Bava’s final feature Shock (UK/US/CA/IRE), where a woman is haunted by a series of nightmares and hallucinations..

January 3 kicks off ARROW's Seasons for 2022 with New Year Body Transformation.

This New Year, how about a new you? Well, on ARROW that doesn’t mean some dodgy weight-loss fad - but sprouting teeth and claws to become the creature of the night you always dreamed of being, getting a rad new tattoo for some confidence-boosting and to aid you in living your best life or even trying a boxing class to let off some steam for a bit of self-care.

Titles include: Irezumi, Tokyo Fist, and Wolf Guy.

Also launching on January 3 is RIP Advisor, centered on the trips you don't come back from. A selection of ARROW films featuring put-you-ups that you may not survive staying in long enough to leave a one-star review of. If the creepy, damp and decrepit Hotel Poseidon gave you a taste for edgy lodgings, give one of these hotels, motels, boarding houses or new digs a try - you’ll check in, but you might not check out.

Titles include: Hotel Poseidon, The Possessed, Basket Case, and Inferno.

ARROW heads into 2022 with a look back at 2021 with a curated Best of 2021. We have had an incredible year for new releases on ARROW this 2021 and this selection brings together the absolute cream - the titles that have made the service the special place it is this year - so make sure you haven't missed out on a single one of them. Every last film in here is an absolute belter that will see your 2021 off in style and set you and us up for an even better 2022.

Titles will be revealed in January!