Taika Waititi Attached to Film Adaptation of Jorodowsky And Moebious' THE INCAL
Well... this is massive.
Taika Waititi is attached to co-write and direct a film adaptation of Alejandro Jorodowsky's comic book The Incal, an iconic sci-fi and cult property he made with the equally iconic and late artist, Moebious. Publisher Humanoids holds the rights for the adaptation of their book and will decide on distribution later.
This is something that is going to take a while, so sit back and relax. A first draft of the script is expected by the end of the year. You have time to order a copy of The Incal if you do not have it on your shelves already. Then save up again for the subsequent chapters. They are worth every penny.
Check out the video Humanoids made for the announcement.
THR reports, The filmmaker is attached to direct and co-write a feature adaptation of The Incal, the seminal 1970s comic book creation from Alejandro Jodorowsky and the late artist Moebius. Waititi is teaming with his What We Do in the Shadows and Flight of the Conchords collaborator Jemaine Clement, as well as Peter Warren, to pen the script.The Incal centers on intergalactic private eye John Difool, who gets caught up in a grand space opera after happening on a mystical artifact called the Incal. Along with a ragtag crew, Difool must go on a journey to save the universe.“The goal is to give as much freedom as possible to our talent,” Humanoids Group COO Matthieu Coppet told THR.“The films and graphic novels of Alejandro Jodorowsky have influenced me and so many others for so long. I was stunned to be given the opportunity to bring his iconic characters to life and I am grateful to Alejandro, Fabrice and everyone at Humanoids for trusting me to do so,” said Waititi in a statement.Added Jodorowsky in his own statement: “When Humanoids’ CEO Fabrice Giger introduced me to Taika Waititi’s work, it became obvious to me that he was the one. I fully trust Taika’s creativity to give The Incal a stunning take, intimate and at the same time of cosmic proportions.”
