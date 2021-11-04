Taika Waititi Attached to Film Adaptation of Jorodowsky And Moebious' THE INCAL

Well... this is massive.

Taika Waititi is attached to co-write and direct a film adaptation of Alejandro Jorodowsky's comic book The Incal, an iconic sci-fi and cult property he made with the equally iconic and late artist, Moebious. Publisher Humanoids holds the rights for the adaptation of their book and will decide on distribution later.

This is something that is going to take a while, so sit back and relax. A first draft of the script is expected by the end of the year. You have time to order a copy of The Incal if you do not have it on your shelves already. Then save up again for the subsequent chapters. They are worth every penny.

Check out the video Humanoids made for the announcement.