NIGHT RAIDERS Giveaway: Win an iTunes Code For Danis Goulet's Sci-fi Thriller

2043 - in a dystopian future a military occupation controls disenfranchised cities in post-war North America. Children are considered property of the regime which trains them to fight. A desperate Cree woman joins an underground band of vigilantes to infiltrate a State children’s academy and get her daughter back. A parable about the situation of the First Nations, NIGHT RAIDERS is a female-driven sci-fi drama about resilience, courage and love.

Samuel Goldwyn Films is releasing Danis Goulet's sci-fi thriller Night Raiders in theaters, on Digital and On Demand on November 12th. We have three (3) iTunes codes to give away to our readers in the U.S.

Our own Shelagh caught Night Raiders when it had its world premiere at TIFF recently.

Goulet and her team are not only telling an indigenous story, but in way that fits with a different way of storytelling. Again, while some of the images might be familiar for the genre, the methods are not; this is where a different voice comes in. The world is stark and harsh in a different way, characters communicate in a different way. It's reformatting our ideas of genre cinema and how we can reshape it to tell new stories. Night Raiders is a nail-biting story, filled with drama, pathos, some good action, and a little magic, the best kind that comes from a place of anger, hope, and determination.

