UNWELCOME Trailer: Well Go USA and Shudder Acquire Irish Creature Feature

In an joint announcement today, Well Go USA and Shudder announced their acquisition of Jon Wright's Irish creature feature Unwelcome. Well Go will release the flick in cinemas on March 17th, 2022, and Shudder will stream it later next year.

The official trailer was released to mark the occasion. Check it out, and a small selection of stills, below the press release.

Well Go USA Acquires North American Rights to

Irish “Creature Feature” Horror Pic UNWELCOME

Helmed by “Grabbers” director Jon Wright, the film will debut in U.S. theaters March 17 before streaming exclusively on Shudder later in 2022

Leading international and indie film distributor Well Go USA Entertainment has acquired North American rights to the chilling creature feature UNWELCOME, which spins a tale of what happens to people who come in contact with the violent, bloodthirsty goblins known originally in Irish folklore as the fear dearg or “far darrig,” now often referred to worldwide as the “Redcaps.” The film, releasing in the United Kingdom by Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc, will open in U.S. theaters from Well Go USA on March 17, 2022. In addition, AMC Networks’ Shudder—the premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural—has negotiated exclusive North American streaming rights with Well Go, with the film set to premiere later in 2022 following the conclusion of the theatrical window.

UNWELCOME, which is directed by Irish-born Jon Wright (Grabbers, Robot Overlords) and based on an original screenplay by Mark Stay, stars Hannah John-Kamen (Red Sonja, Black Mirror, Ant-Man and The Wasp, Ready Player One) and Douglas Booth (Loving Vincent, hit Netflix film The Dirt, Jupiter Ascending, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies) as a couple who escape their urban nightmare to the tranquility of rural Ireland only to hear stories of mysterious beings who live in the gnarled, ancient wood at the foot of their new garden. As warned by their new neighbors, in Irish mythology, the Redcaps will come when called to help souls in dire need of rescue, but it’s crucial to remember that there is always a dear price to pay for their aid.

“We are thrilled to bring this new spin on an age-old Irish legend to North American horror fans, who may or may not know about the legend behind this mysterious group of faerie folk,” said Doris Pfardrescher, President and CEO at Well Go USA Entertainment. “The entire ensemble of stellar, tried-and-true cast and crew members have really outdone themselves bringing this story to life, and we believe audiences will be delighted by the result.”

Additional cast members include Golden Globe nominee Colm Meaney (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Get Him to the Greek, Gangs of London) Jamie-Lee O’ Donnell (6 Degrees, Screw, Derry Girls), Chris Walley (The Young Offenders, Bloodlands) and Kristian Nairn (Game of Thrones, The Appearance). The film also has reunited the Grabbers creature team. The powerhouse ensemble includes prosthetics by Shaune Harrison, who has worked on some of the world’s highest-grossing blockbusters (including the Harry Potter films, Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and Avengers: Age of Ultron), creature designs by Paul Catling (Maleficent, Thor, Fantastic Beasts) and longtime Wright collaborator VFX supervisor Paddy Eason (28 Weeks Later, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Grabbers).