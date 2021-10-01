THE MEDIUM Trailer: Shudder Releasing Horror Flick From SHUTTER's Banjong Pisanthanakun And THE WAILING's Na Hong-jin

A documentary team follows Nim, a shaman based in Northern Thailand, the Isan area, and encounters her niece Mink showing strange symptoms that seem to be of inheritance of shamanism. The team decides to follow Mink, hoping to capture the shaman lineage passing on to the next generation, but her bizarre behavior becomes more extreme.

This seems like a good match. Banjong Pisanthanakun, part of a directing duo whose films led the new wave of horror cinema out of Thailand at the turn of the century (Shutter, Alone and two segements in both of the Phobia anthologies), has teamed up with Korean director Na Hong-jin, no slouch himself with hits like The Wailing, The Yellow Sea and The Chase, to make a new film called The Medium.

Shudder swiftly picked it up and releasing The Medium in all its territories (NA/UK/IRE/AUS/NZ) on October 14th. They dropped a new trailer today and you need to check it out. It is good to know that someone in Thailand is still holding the torch for scary-as-fuck horror films.

Check it out for yourself, below the announcement.