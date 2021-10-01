THE MEDIUM Trailer: Shudder Releasing Horror Flick From SHUTTER's Banjong Pisanthanakun And THE WAILING's Na Hong-jin
A documentary team follows Nim, a shaman based in Northern Thailand, the Isan area, and encounters her niece Mink showing strange symptoms that seem to be of inheritance of shamanism. The team decides to follow Mink, hoping to capture the shaman lineage passing on to the next generation, but her bizarre behavior becomes more extreme.
This seems like a good match. Banjong Pisanthanakun, part of a directing duo whose films led the new wave of horror cinema out of Thailand at the turn of the century (Shutter, Alone and two segements in both of the Phobia anthologies), has teamed up with Korean director Na Hong-jin, no slouch himself with hits like The Wailing, The Yellow Sea and The Chase, to make a new film called The Medium.
Shudder swiftly picked it up and releasing The Medium in all its territories (NA/UK/IRE/AUS/NZ) on October 14th. They dropped a new trailer today and you need to check it out. It is good to know that someone in Thailand is still holding the torch for scary-as-fuck horror films.
From director Banjong Pisanthanakun (Shutter) and producer Na Hong-jin (director of The Wailing)The Medium is the latest feature from genre-jumping Thai director Banjong Pisanthanakun whose feature debut, the acclaimed ghost story Shutter, co-directed and co-written with Parkpoom Wongpoom, has been remade in three languages, including the 2008 Hollywood remake directed by Masayuki Ochiai.The shamanic chiller marks the first time award-winning South Korean writer/director Na Hong-jin has produced a film under his new banner, Northern Cross. The Medium is based on an original story by Na, whose past films— The Chase (2008), The Yellow Sea (2010), and the critically acclaimed horror hit The Wailing (2016)— all screened at Cannes.The Medium was released in South Korea this past summer, and currently stands as the 6th highest-grossing Korean film of 2021.The film stars Sawanee Utoomma, Narilya Gulmongkolpech, Sirani Yankittikan and is written by both Pisanthanakun and Na.The Medium will stream exclusively to Shudder on October 14 in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as via the Shudder offering within the AMC+ bundle where available.
