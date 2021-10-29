Short Cuts: Rioghnach Ni Ghrioghair's DON'T GO WHERE I CAN'T FIND YOU

Short Cuts is a new feature in which we chart a direct route to exciting genre shorts that deserve to cut through the clutter.

Ghosts have always been a staple of horror fiction and tend to be reliable for a quick jump scare or two, but Guillermo del Toro pinpointed their true power in The Devil’s Backbone, when he described them as “Something dead which still seems to be alive. An emotion suspended in time”, which would later evolve into “an emotion bent out of shape” in Andy Muschietti’s Mama.

It’s precisely within the gothic tradition of ghosts as conduits for feelings or manifestations of festering traumas that Don’t Go Where I Can’t Find You flourishes. A queer love story that centers on a composer who is haunted by the memory of her deceased lover, Rioghnach Ni Ghrioghair’s latest short sees her protagonist wrestle with grief and lingering remorse. She sets out to write a suite of music to tap into the redemptive power of art but finds her grip on reality becoming more tenuous with each new movement.

A fantastic production that strikes a chord on every level, Don’t Go Where I Can’t Find You makes good on its promise of providing an immersive and hyper-sensory ghost story that resonates intuitively. Don’t just take our word for it, though. Be sure to watch the tantalizing trailer below and find yourself transported to a space of heightened emotions where spine-tingling can be as sensual as it is chilling.