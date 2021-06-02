Short Cuts: Rémy Barbe's TREAT

Short Cuts is a new bimonthly feature in which we chart a direct route to exciting genre shorts that deserve to cut through the clutter.

The name Rémy Barbe should ring a bell, and not just because he’s been mentioned before in these pages as the founding member of French collective Les Films de la Mouche.

After previously grabbing our attention with And the Devil Laughs With Me (Et Le Diable Rit Avec Moi), Barbe is now ready to serve up Treat (Friandise), a delicious take on the voracious nature of love and passion.

His sophomore solo-directed short perfectly captures the extremes and contrasts of love, the intensity and insanity that can prove so all-consuming to the point of leaving you fed up yet is always sure to bring you back for seconds. Adoration and disgust merge in Treat, a short that’s simultaneously classical and warm while also grotesque in a refreshingly non-judgemental manner.

We leave you with the official synopsis, a gallery of mouthwatering stills and the assurance that you’ll want to sink your teeth into this surreal love drama as soon as possible.

"Once bound by their food obsession, an aging opera singer and a declining chef are facing the dusk of their love story."