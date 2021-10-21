EVERY LAST ONE OF THEM Red Box Code Giveaway

Ex-Black Ops soldier Jake Hunter is desperate to find his missing daughter. As Jake uncovers the terrifying truth surrounding her disappearance, he goes on a merciless quest for revenge, bringing those responsible to justice in this gripping thriller.

Christian Sesma's action thriller Every Last One of Them is coming to cinemas and digital & On Demand tomorrow, Friday, October 22nd. Saban Films is handling the release and they have passed along three Red Box codes to give away this weekend. This giveaway is coming at you short and sweet so let's get right to it.

To enter find the answer to our fact finding question and email us here with your answer. Three (3) random winners will be drawn on Monday, October 25th at noon PT. You must be resident of the U.S. and entries are limited to one per household. Ready?

This is not the first time director Christian Sesma and his lead, Paul Sloan, have worked together. Name at least two other films they have worked together on.