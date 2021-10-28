BLONDE. PURPLE Trailer Exclusive: Bank Heist Thriller Coming Next Month!

An out of his depth inexperienced criminal is stuck in a bank, after a heist went wrong. How will he get out? We follow his journey to escape, whilst learning how he got into the situation in the first place.

ScreenAnarchy has been asked to share with you this morning your first look at the trailer and poster for Marcus Flemmings' bank heist gone wrong thriller Blonde. Purple.

The thriller stars Julian Moore-Cook, Ellie Bindman, Adam J Bernard, Jennifer Lee Moon, and Jessica Murrain. Blonde. Purple was written and directed by Flemmings and is his second feature film.

The film will be released at the end of next month from 1091 Pictures. Check out all the action below and keep an eye out for Blonde. Purple next month!