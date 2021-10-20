APPS: Official Trailer For Chilean Horror Anthology Has Heaps of Gore

Five stories where an APP will open the doors to mystery and horror. A young woman, in the hands of a group of perverts, belonging to a sinister network dedicated to the sinister online transmision. A voyeur, who will discover that his neighbors hide dark secrets that he wishes he had never heard. A young woman on a mysterious dating app. A group of friends on their way to a beautiful cabin, will fall into the hands of a sinister occult sect that hides behind this business. A little boy, used by his father to make dating online, will discover an enormous power to defend himself.

The Chilean horror anthology Apps is the little horror anthology that could. Because I have a number of friends involved in the project I've been keeping track and producer Lucio A. Rojos has been pretty much announcing a new festival booking a couple times a week. Also, it ain't bad when you're world premiere is at the highly touted Bifan Film Festival in Korea. Not too shabby.

The team has released an official trailer, with English subs, and they have not held back on the gore for this one. They're really selling it as a key feature of the collection. Check it out for yourself and keep your eyes open for Apps at local festivals in your area. At this rate, Apps stand a good chance of showing up there.