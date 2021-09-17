Fantastic Fest Coverage Fantasy Movies Indie News Indie Interviews Weird Reviews

Sitges 2021: Sitges Online Pitchbox Announces Selected Projects

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Sitges 2021: Sitges Online Pitchbox Announces Selected Projects
One of the more exclusive co-production markets on the circuit is Sitges' Pitchbox. Exclusive in the sense that only a very small number of projects, six, are invited to participate in the feature film program. Pitchbox runs during Sitges and will take place online from October 8th through 15th. 
 
With the growth of scripted series content and its global access among premium streamers there is also a brand new section for European scripted series. Only five projects were invited to participate in new Showrunners LAB. 
 
Apart from the creme de la creme being invited to participate each project will face a jury of our peers from other esteemed co-production markets. Our friends Javier Fernández (Blood Window), Annick Mahnert (Frontières) and Jongsuk Thomas Nam (NAFF-BIFAN) are all very well versed in the ways of co-production. I've seen Thomas in action at Blood Window a couple years ago. Be prepared.  
 
Projects will participate in the online market and have meetings with companies the likes of XYZ Films and Yellow Veil Pictures. 
 
For minute details about each project we suggest heading on over to Variety and read up on each project; Jamie Lang has the inside scoop on all participants. And keep these names in the back of your minds because in the next year or two you may see their films on the festival circuit. 
 
Selected projects at Sitges Online Pitchbox 2021 announced
 
The Filmarket Hub platform and the Sitges Film Festival have announced the selected projects at the new edition of Sitges Pitchbox - an international pitch event dedicated to horror, sci-fi and fantasy films and series in development.
 
The event will take place online on the 8th and the 15th of October as part of the industry activity of the Sitges Film Festival. Representatives from the selected projects will have the opportunity to pitch and meet executives from companies such as Elle Driver, Exile Content Studio, Globalgate, Particular Crowd, Red Arrow Studios, Showrunner Films, The Mediapro Studio, The Project, Wild Bunch, XYZ Films and Yellow Veil Pictures.
 
The projects will also have the chance to win one of the four cash awards to support development expenses. The best feature film will be awarded with 5.000€, while the two runner up feature films will receive 1.000€ each. An award of 2.500€ will be granted to the best scripted series. The jury consists of Javier Fernández (Blood Window), Annick Mahnert (Frontières) and Jongsuk Thomas Nam (NAFF-BIFAN) for films; Ana Diez (Movistar+), Nína Dögg Filippusdóttir (Vesturport) and Candela Izquierdo (Federation Spain) for series.
 
Additionally, the five series projects will be invited to participate at the brand new Showrunners LAB and offered 1to1 advisory sessions with the three confirmed mentors - Nick Antosca, Teresa Fernández-Valdés and Jannik Tai Mosholt. The lab will also host masterclasses exploring the main characteristics of the American, the Spanish and the Scandinavian model of showrunning, as well a presentation of case studies. The Showrunners LAB is supported and co-organised by Europa Creativa Desk - MEDIA Catalunya.
 
OFFICIAL SELECTION OF INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILMS
 
ANIMA
Colombia - United States
Written and directed by Andres Beltran
Produced by Natalia Echeverri (Dynamo) and Luisa Fernanda Velosa
 
JANE
Spain
Written by Javier Calvo and Mara Lethem
Directed by Aram Garriga
Produced by Aram Garriga (Visualsuspects S.L.) and Carles Torras
(Zabriskie Films S.L.)
 
LA VIRGEN DE LA TOSQUERA
Argentina - México
Written by Benjamin Naishtat (based on 2 stories by Mariana Enríquez)
Directed by Laura Casabé
Produced by Valeria Bistagnino and Tomás Eloy Muñoz (Mostra Cine),
Alejandro Israel (Ajimolido Films) and Diego Martínez Ulanosky
(Caponeto)
 
MOTHER OF PIGS
Australia
Written by Jennifer van Gessel
 
THE HISTORY OF MONSTERS
United States
Written and directed by Juan Pablo Arias Muñoz
 
TORMENTA DE ABRIL
Spain
Written by Norma Vila and Ana Hormaetxea
Directed by Norma Vila
Produced by Alexandre Bass (NewCo Audiovisual), Cristina Urgel and Eva
Moreno (Not Alone Productions)
 
OFFICIAL SELECTION OF EUROPEAN SCRIPTED SERIES
 
DARK ROAD
Ireland
Created and written by Paul FitzSimons
 
IN YOUR SKIN
Germany
Created and written by Tina Steffan
 
MADRIZ
Spain
Created and written by Dani Reina and Iker Aizpuru
 
NEXUS
Spain
Created and written by Sergio Campo
Produced by Fernanda Tabarés (Voz Audiovisual)
 
BAD TEETH (STRIGOI)
Romania - United Kingdom
Created and written by Sînziana Cojocrescu

Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy
All content © 2004-2021 ScreenAnarchy LLC.