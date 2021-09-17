Sitges 2021: Sitges Online Pitchbox Announces Selected Projects

One of the more exclusive co-production markets on the circuit is Sitges' Pitchbox. Exclusive in the sense that only a very small number of projects, six, are invited to participate in the feature film program. Pitchbox runs during Sitges and will take place online from October 8th through 15th.

With the growth of scripted series content and its global access among premium streamers there is also a brand new section for European scripted series. Only five projects were invited to participate in new Showrunners LAB.

Apart from the creme de la creme being invited to participate each project will face a jury of our peers from other esteemed co-production markets. Our friends Javier Fernández (Blood Window), Annick Mahnert (Frontières) and Jongsuk Thomas Nam (NAFF-BIFAN) are all very well versed in the ways of co-production. I've seen Thomas in action at Blood Window a couple years ago. Be prepared.

Projects will participate in the online market and have meetings with companies the likes of XYZ Films and Yellow Veil Pictures.

For minute details about each project we suggest heading on over to Variety and read up on each project; Jamie Lang has the inside scoop on all participants. And keep these names in the back of your minds because in the next year or two you may see their films on the festival circuit.