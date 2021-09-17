Sitges 2021: Sitges Online Pitchbox Announces Selected Projects
One of the more exclusive co-production markets on the circuit is Sitges' Pitchbox. Exclusive in the sense that only a very small number of projects, six, are invited to participate in the feature film program. Pitchbox runs during Sitges and will take place online from October 8th through 15th.
With the growth of scripted series content and its global access among premium streamers there is also a brand new section for European scripted series. Only five projects were invited to participate in new Showrunners LAB.
Apart from the creme de la creme being invited to participate each project will face a jury of our peers from other esteemed co-production markets. Our friends Javier Fernández (Blood Window), Annick Mahnert (Frontières) and Jongsuk Thomas Nam (NAFF-BIFAN) are all very well versed in the ways of co-production. I've seen Thomas in action at Blood Window a couple years ago. Be prepared.
Projects will participate in the online market and have meetings with companies the likes of XYZ Films and Yellow Veil Pictures.
For minute details about each project we suggest heading on over to Variety and read up on each project; Jamie Lang has the inside scoop on all participants. And keep these names in the back of your minds because in the next year or two you may see their films on the festival circuit.
Selected projects at Sitges Online Pitchbox 2021 announcedThe Filmarket Hub platform and the Sitges Film Festival have announced the selected projects at the new edition of Sitges Pitchbox - an international pitch event dedicated to horror, sci-fi and fantasy films and series in development.The event will take place online on the 8th and the 15th of October as part of the industry activity of the Sitges Film Festival. Representatives from the selected projects will have the opportunity to pitch and meet executives from companies such as Elle Driver, Exile Content Studio, Globalgate, Particular Crowd, Red Arrow Studios, Showrunner Films, The Mediapro Studio, The Project, Wild Bunch, XYZ Films and Yellow Veil Pictures.The projects will also have the chance to win one of the four cash awards to support development expenses. The best feature film will be awarded with 5.000€, while the two runner up feature films will receive 1.000€ each. An award of 2.500€ will be granted to the best scripted series. The jury consists of Javier Fernández (Blood Window), Annick Mahnert (Frontières) and Jongsuk Thomas Nam (NAFF-BIFAN) for films; Ana Diez (Movistar+), Nína Dögg Filippusdóttir (Vesturport) and Candela Izquierdo (Federation Spain) for series.Additionally, the five series projects will be invited to participate at the brand new Showrunners LAB and offered 1to1 advisory sessions with the three confirmed mentors - Nick Antosca, Teresa Fernández-Valdés and Jannik Tai Mosholt. The lab will also host masterclasses exploring the main characteristics of the American, the Spanish and the Scandinavian model of showrunning, as well a presentation of case studies. The Showrunners LAB is supported and co-organised by Europa Creativa Desk - MEDIA Catalunya.OFFICIAL SELECTION OF INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILMSANIMAColombia - United StatesWritten and directed by Andres BeltranProduced by Natalia Echeverri (Dynamo) and Luisa Fernanda VelosaJANESpainWritten by Javier Calvo and Mara LethemDirected by Aram GarrigaProduced by Aram Garriga (Visualsuspects S.L.) and Carles Torras(Zabriskie Films S.L.)LA VIRGEN DE LA TOSQUERAArgentina - MéxicoWritten by Benjamin Naishtat (based on 2 stories by Mariana Enríquez)Directed by Laura CasabéProduced by Valeria Bistagnino and Tomás Eloy Muñoz (Mostra Cine),Alejandro Israel (Ajimolido Films) and Diego Martínez Ulanosky(Caponeto)MOTHER OF PIGSAustraliaWritten by Jennifer van GesselTHE HISTORY OF MONSTERSUnited StatesWritten and directed by Juan Pablo Arias MuñozTORMENTA DE ABRILSpainWritten by Norma Vila and Ana HormaetxeaDirected by Norma VilaProduced by Alexandre Bass (NewCo Audiovisual), Cristina Urgel and EvaMoreno (Not Alone Productions)OFFICIAL SELECTION OF EUROPEAN SCRIPTED SERIESDARK ROADIrelandCreated and written by Paul FitzSimonsIN YOUR SKINGermanyCreated and written by Tina SteffanMADRIZSpainCreated and written by Dani Reina and Iker AizpuruNEXUSSpainCreated and written by Sergio CampoProduced by Fernanda Tabarés (Voz Audiovisual)BAD TEETH (STRIGOI)Romania - United KingdomCreated and written by Sînziana Cojocrescu
