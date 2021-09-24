Fantastic Fest 2021: Turkey Shenanigans Abound in IKÉ BOYS Clip

Best friends Shawn Gunderson and Vikram 'Vik' Kapoor escape from the drudgery of high school life in Oklahoma through their obsession with all things Japanese. When a mysterious anime film transforms them into its superhuman characters, they at first think that their wildest fantasies have come true. But when ancient monsters threaten to unleash the apocalypse on New Year’s Eve of 1999, Shawn and Vik must look to each other to become the heroes they were always meant to be. Joining their adventure is Miki, a Japanese exchange student whose determination to go on a Native American vision quest puts her on a collision course with both Shawn and Vik and their foes...and whose destiny may determine the fate of the world.

Eric McEver's fantasy adventure flick, Iké Boys, a nod to Sentai and Tokusatsu cinema out of Japan, is having its world premiere at Fantastic Fest this Sunday, Sept. 26th. Below we have a clip for you from the flick as well as this nifty illustrated style poster for you to gaze upon.

Keep an eye out for our review following the world premiere.