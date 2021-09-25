FilmSharks Closes Deals in Korea For GHOSTING GLORIA And COME PLAY WITH ME

Some news earlier this week from our friends at FilmSharks in Buenos Aires. Deadline reported that the sales company locked in deals with Korean distributors for the Uruguayan spiritual rom-com Ghosting Gloria and for the Mexican horror flick Come Play With Me, directed by Adrian Garcia Bogliano.

Ghosting Gloria had its world premiere at Fantasia this Summer. It was, cute, like if Rob Reiner directed Ghost. Come Play With Me premiered on home turf at Morbido and was quickly scooped up and made available on Amazon Prime here in the Americas.

FilmSharks has also sold the remake rights for Ghosting Gloria to Korea, the U.S. and Mexico. They are currently negotiating Spanish remake rights.