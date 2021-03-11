COME PLAY WITH ME (JUEGA CONMIGO) Exclusive: The International Trailer Premiere For Adrian Garcia Bogliano's New Horror Flick

Adrian Garcia Bogliano's new supernatural horror flick Juega Conmigo (Come Play With Me) opens in Mexico today. We are very pleased to have been asked to premiere the international trailer for Juega Conmigo this morning. Have a look for yourself below. We also have a slew of stills from the film as well in a massive gallery below.

The plot follows Sofía, an insecure young nanny who starts her new job taking care of two problematic kids. When their parents leave her alone with the children, they become victims of a demonic entity obsessed with playing children’s games. Now Sofia will have to play the games and overcome her childhood fears in order to try to save them. Deadline

It will be interesting to see what Garcia Bogliano has done within the space that the studio system allows as his filmography, the stuff that really turned us on to him like Cold Sweat, Here Comes the Devil, and Scherzo Diabolico, were anything but systematic. This does look like it goes along the lines of traditional bump in the night scary movies but we trust that Adrian and the film's writer Adirana Pelusi have some surprises for us in it.

Juega Conmigo had its world prermiere at Morbido in December and the local distributor Videocine has been swift to move Adrian's film into lcoal cinemas. They have entrusted our friends at FilmSharks to handle international sales, who in turn entrusted us to premiere this trailer this morning.