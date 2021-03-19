PLAY WITH ME (JUEGA CONMIGO): Check Out The International Posters

No one can really say if going back to the cinema will ever be the same once the health crisis is over. For the moment it would appear that Mexico is ready to get back into the cinemas! The folks at local disributor Videocine are quite happy with the opening weekend of Adrian Garcia Bogliano's new horror flick Juega Conmigo - Play With Me. And if cinemas are not their thing the horror flick is playing at drive-ins as well.

Cinemas reopened in Mexico just in time for the release for Juega Conmigo under restrictions. Juega Conmigo sold 100,000 tickets on opening weekend on 300 screens. Projections are that even more tickets will be sold during its second weekend, which is a rarity in movieland. Good for them.

When we dropped the international trailer last week we only had the regional poster to share with you. Today we finally got our hands on both variants which you will find down below. Have a look.