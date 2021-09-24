Exclusive Trailer For The Pete Walker Collection on The Arrow Player
We have an exclusive trailer for the new Pete Walker collection that recently launched on the Arrow player. There isn't a whole lot to say apart from that, you'll see the trailer does most of the talking.
The 10 films in the collection are:
Die Screaming, Marianne
The Comeback
The Big Switch
Schizo
Man of Violence
House of Whipcord
House of Mortal Sin
Home Before Midnight
Frightmare
The Flesh and Blood Show
