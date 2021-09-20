Brooklyn Horror 2021: Returns to In-Person With GOOD MADAM, EARWIG And THE SADNESS

Today the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival is announcing the lineup for their in-person event being held in North Brooklyn next month from October 14th through 21st. Going into its sixth year the festival will open with the psychological horror Good Madam from South Africa and close on an upbeat note with the audcious horror from Taiwan, The Sadness.

Earwig will be the centerpiece film of the fest while current faves like The Feast, What Josiah Saw, When I Consume You and The Last Thing Mary Saw round out a program that includes two world premieres: Ego from Spain and American vampire flick Night Teeth. All the films and banger short film blocks are below in the gallery.

As we are seeing with any festivals fortunate enough to host in-person events this year safety precautions are in place but the festival will be held in three locations this year to maximize numbers. Still, sacrifices must be made and there will be no parties, mixers or live events.

The festival is also participating in Nightstream again this year, the online event that was created last year during heavier times.

Everything you need to know about the films and shorts follows.

The Brooklyn Horror Film Festival will once again hold an in-person festival for their sixth edition, with screenings for the 2021 fest to take place in North Brooklyn at Nitehawk Cinema Williamsburg, Williamsburg Cinemas, and Stuart Cinema from October 14-21. With a line-up of 14 features and 6 short blocks, including premieres from around the world and our signature focus on New York-made horror and LGBTQ+ curation. In addition to the in-person film festival, Brooklyn Horror will once again collaborate with the Boston Underground Film Festival, North Bend Film Festival and Overlook Film Festival for the virtual-only event NIGHTSTREAM, taking place October 7-13, 2021, with program announcements to come shortly. On the heels of their world premieres at TIFF, BHFF 2021 will open with the sensational South African chiller GOOD MADAM (MLUNGU WAM) and honor celebrated French filmmaker Lucile Hadžihalilovic’s latest, EARWIG, as centerpiece film. The closing night film of Brooklyn Horror will be Rob Jabbaz’s abrasive and acclaimed Taiwanese zombie horror THE SADNESS, an instant breakout on the festival circuit and an award-winning feature debut for Jabbaz. This year’s co-presentation with New York queer film festival NewFest include Slayed, our annual showcase of LGBTQ+ short films, as well as the U.S Premiere of Edoardo Vitaletti’s impressive queer horror-drama feature debut THE LAST THING MARY SAW. The festival will host two exciting World Premieres in its sixth edition; Alfonso Cortés-Cavanillas’ COVID-set psychological doppelganger cyber thriller EGO, and Adam Randall’s Netflix Original vampire action thriller NIGHT TEETH, featuring Megan Fox and Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney. Continuing Brooklyn Horror’s celebration of local voices in filmmaking, the festival will feature two blocks of our celebrated HOME INVASION shorts from NYC filmmakers, in addition to feature film WHEN I CONSUME YOU, the latest from Brooklyn-based director Perry Blackshear, screening in the festival’s main competition. As part of our ongoing commitment to the health and safety of our guests, the 2021 festival has adopted the following policies and procedures in response to COVID-19: All attendees will be required to show proof of full vaccination and a valid ID - your last vaccination must have occurred at least 14 days prior to the first screening you attend. All attendees will be required to wear masks indoors, including during film screenings unless eating or drinking. Festival staff will conduct temperature checks at the door. There will be no parties, mixers, or live events. 2021 JURY FEATURES JURY Anthony Scott Burns, (Filmmaker, Come True) Ariel Fisher (Managing Editor, FANGORIA) Justine Peres Smith (Programmer, Fantasia International Film Festival) SHORTS JURY Chelsea Lupkin (Senior Programmer, Short of the Week) Prince Jackson (“Knight Light” Podcast Host, Bloody Disgusting Network) Yfke van Berckelaer (BHFF Alumni Filmmaker, Lili) BHFF would like to thank their 2021 Sponsors: IFC Midnight, Metrograph Pictures, So What? Press, Horror Pack, and Wicked Cat Clothing