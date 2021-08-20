Review: REMINISCENCE, Sci-Fi Dystopia Sinks Under Overly Familiar World-Building

In writer-director Lisa Joy's (Westworld)’s feature-length, filmmaking debut, Reminiscence, a not particularly original, unnecessarily convoluted sci-fi/drama, it’s the (near) end of the world as we know it, but no one feels fine.

Rising oceans due to uncontrolled climate change have left Miami partly submerged, A.I.: Artificial Intelligence-style, the haves have consolidated wealth, privilege, and land at the continued expense of the increasingly dispossessed, desperate have-nots, and the only solace available for anyone with a little cash and time on their hands involves literally retreating into their own, respective pasts, thanks to advanced memory tech. So far, so familiar, and that’s the major problem in Reminiscence.

Everything feels second-hand like we’ve seen and heard it all before. Maybe because we have. Chances are, we'll see it again too.



Joy centers Reminiscence and its dystopian world on Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman, Bad Education, Logan, The Greatest Showman), a war veteran, memory vendor, and take giver. Like one too many classic noir anti-heroes, Bannister loves to talk incessantly via voiceover narration or if anyone nearby happens to be listening, face-to-face.

For a relatively low price, Bannister and his partner-in-non-crime/semi-sidekick, Watts (Thandiwe Newton, Mission: Impossible II), can remember it for you (or them or anyone) wholesale, Strange Days-style. Bannister even saves the memories to old-school-looking memory discs, the better to catalog memories for both buyers and himself. It’s a business and business model built, like so much corporate media product, on nostalgia, but even in dystopian times, Bannister has to double-up as a neo-noir private eye working for the city DA, Avery Castillo (Natalie Martinez), doing the occasional odd job.



It’s a modest living for Bannister and Watts, right up until a cipher/object of desire/femme fatale, Mae (Rebecca Ferguson, Doctor Sleep), appears from practically nowhere and everywhere at once. She wants help, the kind of help only Bannister and Watts’s memory machine can provide her: Finding a lost set of keys.

Almost immediately, Bannister falls hard for Mae — or the idealized, romanticized image of Mae — and she seems to fall hard for Bannister. It’s a match made in neo-noir heaven (or hell, depending on your perspective). When Mae disappears not quite mysteriously, Bannister refuses to let go of Mae or his memories of Mae, sending him on a self-destructive spiral that only a real-world investigation, complete with pilfered/borrowed memories of Mae’s associates, can help solve.



Taking more than a few cues from noir and neo-noir, Reminiscence takes a turn into convoluted plotting and never fully recovers, mixing in a dirty cop, Cyrus Boothe (Cliff Curtis), a mercurial drug-lord, Saint Joe (Daniel Wu), and a Trumpian real-estate developer, Walter Sylvan (Brett Cullen), and his various family members and hangers-on. There’s also a new, illicit drug, “baca,” making the rounds as Bannister, perpetually two steps too slow, loses himself in an exposition-heavy, action-light plot that feels like it's going nowhere more often than it’s actually going somewhere. A couple of decent action beats, semi-impressive production design, and clean, crisply shot cinematography help to elevate Reminiscence above the plodding, meandering plot.



For better or for worse, though, Reminiscence hinges on Jackman’s performance as the dour, obsessed Bannister. Written with little depth or complexity, Bannister requires supreme, near-superhuman effort by Jackman to elevate him beyond one or two dimensions. To his credit, Jackman almost succeeds, though he’s repeatedly let down by Joy’s spotty, haphazard writing, reliance on exposition, and Joy’s obvious love for noir-inflected voiceover narration/speech.

Ferguson fares little better as the chanteuse of Bannister’s holographic dreams, though again, that’s more a function of the screenplay than a fault in Ferguson’s performance. The same analysis doesn’t, however, apply to Newton's performance and a character who makes an outsized impact in fewer scenes than she deserves.

Reminiscence opens in theaters today (Friday, August 20), and is also available to stream on HBO Max.