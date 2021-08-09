Fantasia 2021 Exclusive: GIVING BIRTH TO A BUTTERFLY's Festival Poster

Hand painted posters are all the rage for indie films playing at Fantasia this year. We are pleased to share with you the first look at the festival poster for Theodore Schaefer's Giving Birth to a Butterfly. The film is having its premiere in the Underground Section today!

The image itself has been lifted from the film, a shot of Diana and her son's girlfriend, Marlene, that we've seen in all press releases up to now. Befitting of a film that is described as "... a unique and bewitching mix of American surrealism, ironic absurdist comedy, and the staples of the road trip genre", this interpretation of that captured image feels appropriate.